ETV Bharat / state

Blast-Like Sound Occurs In Jammu’s Rajouri, No Casualties Reported: Official

Jammu: A blast-like sound occurred along the forested area of Jammu’s Rajouri on Thursday evening, an official said.

But there were no reports of any damage, the official added. The sound was heard when a team of special operations group was moving on their operational duty in Thanamandi village, the official added.