Blast In Firecracker Factory In Lucknow, Two Killed

Lucknow: At least two people were killed and five others injured in a blast at a firecracker factory operating from a house in Gudamba area here on Sunday, police said. The blast in the Behta area of Gudamba at around 12 noon also damaged adjacent houses.

"The blast occurred in a house where the cracker factory was operating from. Two people have been killed in the incident, and some are injured," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anindya Vikaram Singh said.

A part of the roof collapsed following the explosion, trapping five individuals under the debris. The five have been pulled out of the rubble and rushed to a hospital. District Magistrate Vishak G, who, along with senior police officials, visited the blast site, said, "Condition of two of the injured remains critical. The remaining three injured are stable".

The blast was so strong that it also affected the adjacent houses. "At least four other houses beside the one in which the blast occurred have been damaged in the blast," the DM said.