Boiler blast in Haryana's Rewari, Dozens Injured

Rewari: At least 50 persons were rushed to hospitals with burn injuries following a blast in the boiler of a spare parts manufacturing facility in the industrial area of Dharuhera in Haryana's Rewari district on Saturday

Police officials said that while no casualty was reported in the incident, dozens of the injured workers are grievously wounded. They were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Rewari and some were referred to hospitals in Delhi and Gurugram. The incident took place around 5.50 pm when a boiler burst in the dust collector of the factory, said police. Several fire tenders were rushed to the unit to put out the fire.

Civil Surgeon of Civil Hospital of Rewari district, Dr. Surendra Yadav said that several workers have suffered burn injuries. In view of such a massive accident, other hospitals in Haryana have also been alerted. At least 23 employees are admitted in Rewari Civil Hospital. A serious patient has also been referred to Rohtak PGI.