Boiler blast in Haryana's Rewari, Dozens Injured

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 48 minutes ago

Updated : 33 minutes ago

Blast in Spare Parts Factory in Haryana's Rewari, 50 Injured

At least 50 workers were injured after a blast occurred in the boiler of a spare parts manufacturing business in the industrial neighbourhood of Dharuhera in Haryana's Rewari on Saturday.

Rewari: At least 50 persons were rushed to hospitals with burn injuries following a blast in the boiler of a spare parts manufacturing facility in the industrial area of Dharuhera in Haryana's Rewari district on Saturday

Police officials said that while no casualty was reported in the incident, dozens of the injured workers are grievously wounded. They were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Rewari and some were referred to hospitals in Delhi and Gurugram. The incident took place around 5.50 pm when a boiler burst in the dust collector of the factory, said police. Several fire tenders were rushed to the unit to put out the fire.

Civil Surgeon of Civil Hospital of Rewari district, Dr. Surendra Yadav said that several workers have suffered burn injuries. In view of such a massive accident, other hospitals in Haryana have also been alerted. At least 23 employees are admitted in Rewari Civil Hospital. A serious patient has also been referred to Rohtak PGI.

Last Updated :33 minutes ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.