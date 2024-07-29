J&K: 4 Killed In Blast At Scrap Dealer's Shop In Sopore Town Of Baramulla

Srinagar: Four persons were killed in a blast in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said here. The blast occurred inside the shop of a scrap dealer at Sher Colony in Sopore town of Baramulla district.

Some people were unloading scrap from a truck when the incident occurred, the officials said. While two persons died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries later, they said, adding the deceased have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Nadroo (40), Aazim Ashraf Mir (20), Aadil Rashid Bhat (23) and Mohammad Azhar (25).

All the victims were residents of Sher Colony. The exact nature and cause of the explosion was not immediately known. A joint team team of investigators including forensic experts, police, Army has been rushed to the site to probe the cause of the explosion. A Bomb Disposal Squad has also been called in to search for more possible explosives.

SSP Sopore, Divya D said that the explosion took place at the house of one Abdul Rashid Bhat while the scrap dealers were unloading scrap from a truck brought from Ladakh.

While the exact cause of the explosion is still under investigation, reports said that the scrap dealers, who are local residents returned from Ladakh on Sunday. It was not immediately known whether the explosive was carried by the scrap dealers from Ladakh. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.