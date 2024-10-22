ETV Bharat / state

Jabalpur Ordnance Factory Blast: 13 Injured, Two In Life-Threatening Condition

Jabalpur: An explosion occurred at the Ordnance Factory Khamaria in Jabalpur on Tuesday, injuring 13 employees who were filling gunpowder into bombs. The injured workers have been transported to a private hospital in Jabalpur for treatment, with two individuals in critical condition.

The incident took place in the 1000-pound bomb unit within the factory's F6 area, resulting in substantial damage to the building. Witnesses described a loud blast that reverberated through the facility, indicating the severity of the explosion. Despite the chaos, there has been no official statement from the Ordnance Factory regarding the cause of the blast or the extent of damage.

The Ordnance Factory Khamaria, managed by the Ministry of Defence, is crucial to India's military capabilities, manufacturing various weapons, including bombs for fighter aircraft and tanks. The process of filling gunpowder into bombs is known to be highly sensitive, as even minimal friction can lead to ignition and explosions.