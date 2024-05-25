Blast at Gunpowder Factory in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara; One Dead, Six Injured

Bemetara (Chhattisgarh): At least one person died while many others were injured in an explosion at a gunpowder factory in Berla block in Bemetara district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, officials said.

Blast at Gunpowder Factory in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara (Video: ETV Bharat)

The blast took place at the gunpowder factory located at village Borsi of Berla block today morning. Bemetara Collector Ranbir Sharma said that six people were injured and were sent for treatment. "The fire brigade, medical team and people from the administration and police are there. The reporting (about casualties) is unconfirmed as of now. The reason for the blast is a matter of investigation," he added.

Locals said that the explosion was so powerful that they came out of their houses in panic thinking it to be an earthquake. The blast also uprooted the electric poles leading to disruption of the power supply, they said. With billows of smoke emanating from the factory, locals rushed to the spot.

The local civil and police administration have rushed in rescue teams to the site and the injured have been shifted to the Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital and AIIMS Raipur for treatment.

Dr Shivam Patel, Assistant Professor at the Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital said that a total of seven patients were brought to the hospital one of whom was declared dead. The condition of the remaining six patients is stable, he added.

An official said that a 20-member rescue team is on the job at the site. One fire brigade vehicle from Raipur and two from Durg district have been rushed to the spot to assist the rescue team, he said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, while expressing anguish over the mishap said that a magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident. The CM also announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

"Orders have been given for a magisterial inquiry into the explosion at the gunpowder factory in Borsi village of Bemetara district. Orders have also been given to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. The injured are being brought to Raipur for proper treatment. High-level monitoring of relief and rescue operations is being done at the spot. I pray to God for the peace of the soul of the deceased and the speedy recovery of the injured," Sai said in a post on X.

Raipur Traffic Deputy Superintendent Police Gurjit Singh said that the police has been put on alert and all precautionary measures have been taken to ensure that those who are injured are immediately taken to the hospital.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known. The incident comes days after a blast in a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Thane district killed nine persons and injured over 60. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.