ETV Bharat / state

Blast at Gunpowder Factory in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara; One Dead, Six Injured

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

Updated : 16 hours ago

According to locals, the explosion was so powerful that they came out of their houses in panic thinking it to be an earthquake. It also uprooted the electric poles leading to disruption of the power supply as smoke billowed out of the factory, forcing locals to rush to the spot.

Gunpowder factory where a blast took plaec in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara on Saturday May 25, 2024
Gunpowder factory where a blast took plaec in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara on Saturday May 25, 2024 (ETV Bharat)

Bemetara (Chhattisgarh): At least one person died while many others were injured in an explosion at a gunpowder factory in Berla block in Bemetara district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, officials said.

Blast at Gunpowder Factory in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara (Video: ETV Bharat)

The blast took place at the gunpowder factory located at village Borsi of Berla block today morning. Bemetara Collector Ranbir Sharma said that six people were injured and were sent for treatment. "The fire brigade, medical team and people from the administration and police are there. The reporting (about casualties) is unconfirmed as of now. The reason for the blast is a matter of investigation," he added.

Locals said that the explosion was so powerful that they came out of their houses in panic thinking it to be an earthquake. The blast also uprooted the electric poles leading to disruption of the power supply, they said. With billows of smoke emanating from the factory, locals rushed to the spot.

The local civil and police administration have rushed in rescue teams to the site and the injured have been shifted to the Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital and AIIMS Raipur for treatment.

Dr Shivam Patel, Assistant Professor at the Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital said that a total of seven patients were brought to the hospital one of whom was declared dead. The condition of the remaining six patients is stable, he added.

An official said that a 20-member rescue team is on the job at the site. One fire brigade vehicle from Raipur and two from Durg district have been rushed to the spot to assist the rescue team, he said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, while expressing anguish over the mishap said that a magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident. The CM also announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

"Orders have been given for a magisterial inquiry into the explosion at the gunpowder factory in Borsi village of Bemetara district. Orders have also been given to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. The injured are being brought to Raipur for proper treatment. High-level monitoring of relief and rescue operations is being done at the spot. I pray to God for the peace of the soul of the deceased and the speedy recovery of the injured," Sai said in a post on X.

Raipur Traffic Deputy Superintendent Police Gurjit Singh said that the police has been put on alert and all precautionary measures have been taken to ensure that those who are injured are immediately taken to the hospital.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known. The incident comes days after a blast in a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Thane district killed nine persons and injured over 60. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

  1. Read more: Haryana: 2 Killed, 15 Injured As Boiler At Factory Explodes in Sonipat
  2. Four Including Three Children Killed, Two Injured after Explosion in Scrapyard in Jharkhand
Last Updated :16 hours ago

TAGGED:

BLAST IN GUNPOWDER FACTORYGUNPOWDER FACTORY CHHATTISGARHGUNPOWEDER FACTORY BLASTCHHATTISGARH EXPLOSIONCHHATTISGARH BLAST DEATH TOLL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.