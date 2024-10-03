Six Killed In Blast At Firecracker Factory In UP's Bareilly, Case Filed Against 7

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): The death toll in a blast at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Wednesday afternoon has risen to six as one woman injured in the incident died during treatment today.

A total of four houses have collapsed following the explosion in the factory located in Kalyanpur village in Sirauli police station area of ​​Bareilly.

Police registered a case against seven individuals, including Nasir, owner of the unauthorised firecracker factory and a search is on for them. Preparations are underway to run a special campaign against illegal manufacturing and storage of firecrackers in the district.

On information, a team from Sirauli police station reached the spot and relief and rescue operation was started. The first blast was followed by intermittent explosions, triggering panic in the village as people came out of their homes in fear.

Senior police and administration officials monitored the rescue operation. Three women had died on the spot soon after the rescue operation was initiated yesterday while bodies of two children were recovered from the debris late at night. On Thursday, one woman, named Banno, died during treatment. Many people were injured in the incident and have been hospitalised.

The deceased have been identified as Tabassum, Rukhsana, Nikhat, Banno, three-year-old Hasan and five-year-old Hasnain, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said six persons have died so far in the blast in an illegal firecracker factory and necessary action will be taken in this regard. Also, a special campaign against illegal firecracker storage and manufacturing will be launched, he said.

During investigation, it was found that firecrackers were stored and manufactured without permission. Nasir Shah (55) had a licence for sale and storage of firecrackers for the last 15 years. His license was renewed on March 31, 2024 but was cancelled on September 25 following recommendation by the police and administration. An FIR was registered against Nasir Shah under the Explosives Act on September 27 for storing firecrackers without licence but Nasir and his brother, Nazir have gone absconding, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, Nasir's brother Nazir had come to his in-laws' house in Kalyanpur village with his family. Villagers said that Nazir had brought raw materials for firecracker manufacturing with him and to avoid police raid, they had shifted their business to their in-laws' house and was operating it illegally here.

Sirauli police station in-charge Ravi Kumar, town in-charge SI Deshraj Singh, area in-charge SI Nahar Singh and constables Ajay Kumar and Surendra Kumar were suspended in connection with the blast and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them. The SHO has been transferred to the police line.

Also, Mirganj CO Gaurav Singh has been accused of negligence and investigation has been launched against him.