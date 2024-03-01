Five 'Injured' in Cylinder Blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka): At least five people have been injured after a blast was reported at Rameshwaram Cafe here on Friday, police said. Bengaluru Police and firemen have arrived at the spot and are busy extinguishing the fire.

The explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe at Kundanahalli was said to have caused the fire mishap. The incident occurred during the busy lunch hour when employees and workers in the area come to the city's popular cafe. Police and Fire personnel have rushed to the spot. "We received a call about a cylinder blast in Rameshwaram cafe. Immediately, a fire engine was rushed to the spot.

Initial suspicions are that it is a cylinder blast. However, it is being ascertained. It is a minor blast and we have shifted those injured to the hospital. The incident occurred between 1.30 and 2 pm. We are probing it from all angles," a police officer said. The cause of the explosion is said to be LPG cylinder blast. A team from NIA likely to visit the incident site.

The police sniffer dog team, forensic experts and probe teams have arrived at the spot to collect evidence. The officials gave priority to immediate rescue operations after the blast was reported. Exact reasons behind the explosion will be known only after a thorough investigation by the officials concerned.