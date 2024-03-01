Five 'Injured' in Cylinder Blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 8 minutes ago

Blast at Bengaluru Eatery

During the busy lunch hour, a fire was caused by a suspected LPG cylinder blast at Bengaluru city's popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe here today, police said. Five persons were suspected to have been injured and they have been rushed to a local hospital.

Five 'Injured' in Cylinder Blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka): At least five people have been injured after a blast was reported at Rameshwaram Cafe here on Friday, police said. Bengaluru Police and firemen have arrived at the spot and are busy extinguishing the fire.

The explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe at Kundanahalli was said to have caused the fire mishap. The incident occurred during the busy lunch hour when employees and workers in the area come to the city's popular cafe. Police and Fire personnel have rushed to the spot. "We received a call about a cylinder blast in Rameshwaram cafe. Immediately, a fire engine was rushed to the spot.

Initial suspicions are that it is a cylinder blast. However, it is being ascertained. It is a minor blast and we have shifted those injured to the hospital. The incident occurred between 1.30 and 2 pm. We are probing it from all angles," a police officer said. The cause of the explosion is said to be LPG cylinder blast. A team from NIA likely to visit the incident site.

The police sniffer dog team, forensic experts and probe teams have arrived at the spot to collect evidence. The officials gave priority to immediate rescue operations after the blast was reported. Exact reasons behind the explosion will be known only after a thorough investigation by the officials concerned.

Read More

  1. 2008 Bengaluru Blasts Accused Abdul Nasser Madani Hospitalized On His Arrival In Kerala
  2. One Dead in Massive Fire in Slum near Mumbai's Bhayandar East; 24 Fire Tenders Deployed
  3. In Noida, Four of Family Receive Burns as Fire Breaks out in House
Last Updated :8 minutes ago

TAGGED:

Rameshwaram CafeKarnatakaBlastBengaluruExplosion

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

Family of Father-Son Duo Shot Dead During Haldwani Violence in Shock, Demands Justice

Bushnell Incident Likely to Have Major Ramification in US Presidential Election

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.