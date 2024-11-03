Blade Pieces, Nails Among 56 Metal Objects Removed From Teen's Stomach In UP's Hathras, Dies Post Surgery

Hathras: In a bizarre and tragic incident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, a ninth-grade student died following surgery to remove dozens of metal objects from his stomach, including watch parts, blade pieces, and nails.

Aditya Sharma, son of Sanchet Sharma from Ratna Garbha Colony, had been suffering from persistent stomach pain and breathing difficulties. An ultrasound revealed 56 foreign objects in his stomach, leading to emergency surgery at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

The teenager's medical ordeal began with visits to local hospitals in Hathras, followed by treatments in Jaipur and Aligarh. Initially, doctors discovered and removed a mass from his nose on October 25, which temporarily relieved his breathing problems. However, his stomach complaints persisted.

A subsequent ultrasound on October 26 at a private clinic in Hathras first detected 19 foreign objects in his stomach. Further scans at a Noida hospital and later at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi revealed the shocking presence of 56 metal items. Despite successful surgery to remove these objects on October 27, Aditya tragically passed away the following night.

"The medical team is baffled by this case," said Sanchet Sharma, the boy's father. "There were no visible wounds in his throat, and doctors cannot explain how these objects entered his stomach. They neither went through his mouth nor passed through his system naturally," he added.

Adding to the mystery, post-surgery scans revealed three additional objects in Aditya's stomach. The case has left medical professionals puzzled, as multiple previous CT scans and endoscopies had failed to detect these foreign bodies. Local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding this unusual case.