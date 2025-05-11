ETV Bharat / state

Blackout In Barmer, Administration Says No Need To Panic

The district was plunged into darkness at 8:00 pm and the blackout will continue till 6:00 am on Monday.

Even after declaration of ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Barmer district is on alert with the administration leaving nothing to chance
Blackout in Barmer (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 11, 2025 at 9:30 PM IST

Barmer: Even after declaration of ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Barmer district is on alert with the administration leaving nothing to chance.

The district administration implemented a blackout in Barmer on Sunday as well. The district was plunged into darkness at 8:00 pm and the blackout will continue till 6:00 am on Monday. The district administration has requested peoplec to stay in their homes and keep all the lights off during the blackout.

Meanwhile, suspicious drone activity was once again observed in the border district after which the administration declared the blackout. District Collector Tina Dabi appealed people to stay indoors and keep all the lights off. She said the decision to declare a blackout was taken as a precaution for security reasons.

The Collector said there no need to panic. She advised people to not pay attention to rumours and trust information disseminated by government media. A blackout was imposed in the border region of the desert state on Saturday night as there were reports of drone activity and explosions from Jaisalmer, Barmer and other areas. Jaisalmer and Barmer witnessed drone attacks by Pakistan on Thursday night as well as on Friday night. The Indian defence forces managed to destroy the drones mid-air, and no loss of life or damage to property was reported.

