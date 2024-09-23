ETV Bharat / state

'Blackmailed With Obscene Pictures', Girl Student Repeatedly Raped By Tuition Teacher In Uttarakhand: Police

In her complaint with the police, the victim said that in 2021, while attending her class 11 tuition classes in Shivalik Nagar area of Ranipur Kotwali area, the accused tuition teacher called her to his house one day on the pretext of "extra class" where he raped her and took her obscene pictures. She said that the accused threatened and blackmailed her with the pictures and repeatedly raped her for the last three years. Police have registered a case into the allegations.

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): In a shocking incident of alleged sexual assault in Uttarakhand, a student has accused the tuition teacher of raping her for the last four years in Haridwar district.

Repeated Rape After Blackmailing With Obscene Pictures

According to the complaint received by the police from the girl student, she used to go to the Shivalik Nagar area of Ranipur Kotwali area for tuition classes in her class 11. The accused teacher called the girl to his house one day in the name of “extra class” and raped her, the girl student said in her complaint. The accused also took her obscene photos and later blackmailed her into further sexual exploitation.

The accused, the girl said, was raping the victim by threatening to make the photo viral. Due to this fear, the victim remained silent for four years, she said. The police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim's father.

Also Lured Into Marriage

It is alleged that the teacher threatened the victim that if she told anything to anyone, he would make her photo viral, the girl said. Since then, the accused has been continuously raping the victim by threatening her, she added. The victim said that the accused had deceived her saying that he would marry her when she became an adult. But on August 3, the accused called the victim again and forcibly made her sign on a blank paper that the victim has no relationship with the accused and the victim has no objection to his marriage, she alleged.

After the victim narrated her ordeal to her father on the night of September 8, he lodged a complaint against the accused teacher in Ranipur police station on September 19. On September 22, the police registered a rape case against the accused teacher, Ranipur police station in-charge Kamal Mohan Bhandari said.

