Blackmagic For Doubling 596 Sovereigns Of Gold: Kerala Police Cracks Expatriate Entrepreneur's Murder; Four Arrested

Kasargode: Police have made shocking revelations into the mysterious death of a 55-year-old expatriate businessman Abdul Gafoor (55) from Kerala's Poochakkad in April last year and arrested four members of a witchcraft gang for his murder.

The arrested individuals include Shameeima (38) alias Jinnumma , a resident of Koolikkunnu, her husband Ubaid (38), Asneefa (34) from Poochakkad, and Ayisha (40) from Madhur.

A police spokesperson said that the investigation revealed that the accused, claiming they could double the amount of gold, performed blackmagic at Gafoor's house and stole the gold. It is believed that the murder was committed because the accused feared that they might have to return the stolen gold. The group stole 596 sovereign (around 9.5 kg) of gold. After the theft, Gafoor was killed, according to the investigators. According to the investigation, Asneefa was assisting Shameeima, while Ayisha allegedly helped sell gold.

The Case

Abdul Gafoor's body was found at his home on April 14, 2023. He had been residing with his family, but his relatives were away at the time. The local community had formed an action committee a year earlier, urging authorities to conduct a thorough investigation due to suspicions surrounding the mysterious death.

Gold Theft and Suspicion

The 596 Sovereign of gold, which Gafoor had collected from his relatives, was missing after his death. The authorities were concerned about why he had gathered such a large quantity of gold from his family. His son, Ahmed Musamil, had suspected a woman with connections to the house and her friend, and he filed a complaint with the police. This led to the exhumation of Gafoor's body from the Poochakkad mosque graveyard and a post-mortem examination, which revealed that Gafoor died from a head injury, and his internal organs were sent for further forensic testing.

Action Committee’s Role

Despite multiple interrogations of the suspects, the authorities were initially unable to make any progress. The Action Committee, formed by the local community, staged protests, collected over 10,000 signatures, and submitted them directly to the Chief Minister. They also held dharnas and protests in front of the Bekal Police Station putting pressure on the investigators to reveal the facts into the murder.

Police Investigation

Under the leadership of District Police Chief D. Shilpa, the investigation was eventually taken up by the DCRB (District Crime Records Bureau). A team of 11 police officers, including DySP K. J. Johnson and Bekal Inspector K. P. Shine was formed. The investigators questioned around 40 people, including Gafoor’s family members and the local community.

Following suspicions raised by Gafoor’s son regarding a woman named Jinnumma and her second husband, a special team was formed to look into the case. The police found that there were large sums of money deposited in the bank accounts of some of Jinnumma’s associates, prompting further investigation.

Sorcery and Deception

The investigation revealed that the group, led by the "witch doctor" Jinnumma, had performed sorcery and tricked Gafoor into handing over the gold. They promised to double the amount of gold within two to six months, which made Gafoor trust them. However, when he later demanded the gold back, the suspects became uneasy and decided to eliminate him.

As per police, Shemeena alias Jinnumma, would perform sorcery by pretending to summon a "jinn" (spirit), during which she would instruct Gafoor to place the gold in a pot and cover it with a cloth. The group would then steal the gold when it was taken into a room. Gafoor trusted Shemeena and Ubaid, who would visit only when he was alone at home.

The Murder

The suspects decided to kill Gafoor when his wife and children were away at a relative’s house. According to police, Ubaid shoved Gafoor against the wall, causing a fatal head injury. When the family arrived, they found Gafoor lying on the floor, but the gold was missing.

Accused Participated in Funeral

In a shocking twist, Ubaid, one of the prime suspects, attended Gafoor’s funeral and was even involved in preparing the body for burial. Initially, the Bekal Police had registered the case as an unnatural death based on the son's complaint, but the investigation gained momentum only after pressure from the community action committee. The authorities are continuing to investigate the gold theft, which is believed to be worth millions, and the involvement of multiple individuals in the crime. The case has shocked the local community and is being closely followed.