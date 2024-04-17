Black Wolf Seen for the First Time in India! Here is Where.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Black Wolf Seen for the First Time in India

BH Labs India, an academic research posted the pictures of the black wolf on X while pointing to the low numbers of the species. The black wolf is believed to be the result of hybridisation of wolves with dogs. India has been an abode of two species of wolves—the Indian Gray Wolf and Himalayan Wolf.

Panna: In a pleasing development for wildlife enthusiasts, black wolf has been seen for the first time in India-- in the buffer zone of Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. The Panna Tiger Reserve is usually known as an abode of various species of herbivorous and carnivorous wild animals with the black wolf sighting surprising the wildlife lovers.

BH Lab India, an academic research body in a post on X, wrote, “Double Trouble - this is the first photograph of pure black wolf from India. An indication of hybridisation with dogs. Time to worry about the species, the numbers are so low, it may be a real problem”. The BH Lab India also shared a picture of the black wolves at the Panna Tiger Reserve.

Locals have seen many black wolves near the highway passing through the Kishangarh buffer zone of Panna Tiger Reserve. Earlier in August 2021, the natural habitat of the fishing cat was also confirmed in Panna Tiger Reserve. Now the presence of black wolves in the forests in the buffer zone shows that Panna forests are also far ahead in terms of biodiversity. There is no authentic proof whether black wolves have been seen anywhere in Madhya Pradesh or not.

A research carried out in 2009 suggested that the mutation of black wolves probably came from domesticated dogs, which interbred with wolves. Two species of wolves are found in India—the Indian Gray Wolf and Himalayan Wolf. The Indian gray wolf is found in parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, while the Himalayan wolf is found in the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Sikkim. Both are listed as endangered species and protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

A study conducted in 2022 by the Wildlife Institute of India found that only 3100 gray wolves were left in the country.

  1. Read more: Lab test ordered to determine age of Panna Tiger Reserve's 'oldest living elephant'
  2. Madhya Pradesh: Tigress to be released into Madhav National Park goes 'missing'
  3. T-1, first tigress brought to Panna Tiger Reserve 14 years ago, dies

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.