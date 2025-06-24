ETV Bharat / state

Black Wild Dog Spotted In Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, First Sighting Since 1936

Wild dogs hunt in packs of 15-20 and are known for their aggressive hunting style, making other animals fearful of them.

Black Wild Dog
Black Wild Dog (ETV Bharat)
Published : June 24, 2025 at 1:57 PM IST

Satara: A tourist experienced a unique sighting in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve area, as he spotted a black wild dog. While walking in a village in the buffer zone of the tiger reserve, located in the Sahyadri Ranges of the Western Ghats in Maharashtra, Digvijay Patil - the tourist - came across a black wild dog and clicked pictures of the wild dog on his mobile phone.

Following this, he also informed the local wildlife warden, Rohan Bhate, about the spotting. Bhate and other forest officials then instructed the forest guards to install cameras in the area, so that the black wild dog could be sighted again, to glean more information about the species. According to Bhate, while black leopards (panthers) have been spotted in the region, this is the first time a black wild dog has been spotted there.

The Sahyadri Tiger Reserve is known for its rich biodiversity, and with this sighting, another species has been confirmed in the biodiversity of the region.

Last Spotted In Coimbatore 9 Decades Ago

According to the forest officials, a black wild dog was last recorded in 1936 by the Scottish hunter, naturalist, and coffee planter R.C. Morris in Gaddesal, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. This means that this sighting is the first in almost 90 years, making it important for biodiversity in the region.

Pack Animal Known For Aggressive Hunting

Wild dogs hunt in packs, often attacking big prey in groups of 15-20 dogs. Due to their aggressive hunting style, they’re feared by most animals, including sambar, spotted deer, wild cattle, and wild boars. Even carnivorous animals like tigers are known to be fearful of wild dogs because of the pack-hunting style.

