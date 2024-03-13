Rs 17.65 Lakh Black Money Linked to Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari Seized: Police

Ghazipur: In more trouble for gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari and his family, Uttar Pradesh Police have claimed to have seized over Rs 17 lakh worth of black money from the bank accounts of Ansari's sons deposited by Ansari's brother-in-law Anwar Shehzad and one Sarjil alias Atif, police sources said.

Sources said that police have traced the transactions of Rs 17.65 lakh from the bank accounts of the company 'M/s Vikas Construction' run by the accused Shehzad and Atif into various bank accounts of Mukhtar Ansari's sons Abbas and Umar Ansari.

The said amount has been seized by the police under relevant sections of the law even as the firm M/s Vikas Construction Company is also on the radar of the administration, a source said.

Police has also inititiated proceedings against accused accused Anwar Shahzad and Sarjeel alias Atif Raza, sons of Jamshed Raza, residents of Syedbada police station Kotwali.

Sources said that a total of six cases are registered against Mukhtar's brother-in-law Anwar Shahzad and as many cases are also registered against Sarjeel alias Atif Raza.

It is learnt that both of them used to run Mukhtar Ansari's 'Vikas Construction Company' and saved the earnings from it in the bank accounts of Mukhtar's son and others.

Mukhtar Ansari was on Tuesday March 12 convicted by a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi for fraudulently obtaining an arms licence over three decades ago.

The case dates back to June 10, 1987 when Ansari had applied to the district magistrate, Ghazipur, for the licence of a double-barrel gun. However, investigators allege that Ansari obtained the arms licence with fake signatures of the district magistrate and the superintendent of police.