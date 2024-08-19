Black Buck Poaching Triggers Protest In Rajasthan

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan): In a unique protest, locals in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar on Sunday staged a sit-in against the hunting of black Buck by keeping the carcass of the animal on the road.

The case of hunting of black Buck in Suratgarh forest area of the district has created an uproar among the people. The protest which started on Sunday afternoon is continuing throughout the night. The protesters are adamant on the demand to suspend the District Forest Officer (DFO) and Suratgarh Forest Ranger. The administration held talks twice but both times failed.

The protest was staged after an injured Black Buck bearing gunshgot wounds was found in Rohi of 9 DBN of Suratgarh on Saturday morning. When the wild animal was being taken to the hospital, it died on the way leading to an agitation among the locals.

Demand to suspend DFO and Forest Ranger: Mukesh Suthar of Jeev Raksha Dal said that the people sitting on the protest are demanding the removal of Sri Ganganagar DFO Dilip Rathod and Suratgarh Ranger Vedprakash besides arresting the poachers. The protesters are also adamant on the demand to call the CCN of the administration forest department and the District Collector for talks, but the administrative officials sent those officers for talks whose suspension is being demanded by the locals leading to further deadlock. On Sunday evening, the administration tried to hold talks twice, but they failed. The locals sat on a dharna with the carcass of the Buck throughout the night.

Incidents of poaching have come to light in Sriganganagar district earlier as well. People say that the forest department is not sensitive towards these incidents. Incidents of hunting of black buck have come to the fore twice in the last two months. People allege that even after informing about the incident, the forest department team always arrives late.

Four Detained: DFO Dilip Singh Rathod said that four suspicious people have been detained in this case and they are being continuously interrogated.