ETV Bharat / state

BKU (Tikait) To Organize Four Day Farmers’ Mahakumbh In Haridwar

Senior BKU leader Sanjay Chaudhary said Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) will be organizing its annual Mahakumbh at Haridwar from June 15 to 18.

BKU (Tikait) To Organize Four Day Farmers’ Mahakumbh In Haridwar
Senior BKU leader Sanjay Chaudhary at an event (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 12, 2025 at 7:19 PM IST

1 Min Read

Haridwar: Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) will be organizing its annual Mahakumbh at Haridwar from June 15 to 18. Preparations are on for the mega event that will see participation of farmers from Uttarakhand as well as other states.

Senior BKU leader Sanjay Chaudhary disclosed, “The participants will discuss various farmer centric schemes being implemented in their respective states besides the all important issue of the legal guarantee of minimum support price that is to be addressed by the centre.”

He said the inflation and high input costs do not match the remuneration to the farmers In such a situation the government needs to enhance the Rs 2000 given as Kisan Samman Nidhi.

“The event will be held in Rori’s Belwala Maidan where the problems faced by the farmers in Uttarakhand will be taken up on priority,” said Chaudhary.

He said that a memorandum will be submitted to the state government on increasing the procurement price of agricultural produce, retaining subsidies, installation of solar panels, withdrawal of surcharge on power, rebate on use of water for irrigation etc.

“Farmer leaders Naresh Tikait and Rakesh Tikait will be attending the event for three days,” said Chaudhary while alleging that the problems of farmers have multiplied in Uttarakhand during the tenure of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Haridwar: Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) will be organizing its annual Mahakumbh at Haridwar from June 15 to 18. Preparations are on for the mega event that will see participation of farmers from Uttarakhand as well as other states.

Senior BKU leader Sanjay Chaudhary disclosed, “The participants will discuss various farmer centric schemes being implemented in their respective states besides the all important issue of the legal guarantee of minimum support price that is to be addressed by the centre.”

He said the inflation and high input costs do not match the remuneration to the farmers In such a situation the government needs to enhance the Rs 2000 given as Kisan Samman Nidhi.

“The event will be held in Rori’s Belwala Maidan where the problems faced by the farmers in Uttarakhand will be taken up on priority,” said Chaudhary.

He said that a memorandum will be submitted to the state government on increasing the procurement price of agricultural produce, retaining subsidies, installation of solar panels, withdrawal of surcharge on power, rebate on use of water for irrigation etc.

“Farmer leaders Naresh Tikait and Rakesh Tikait will be attending the event for three days,” said Chaudhary while alleging that the problems of farmers have multiplied in Uttarakhand during the tenure of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BHARATIYA KISAN UNIONTIKAITHARIDWARFARMERS MAHAKUMBH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.