BKU (Tikait) To Organize Four Day Farmers’ Mahakumbh In Haridwar

Haridwar: Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) will be organizing its annual Mahakumbh at Haridwar from June 15 to 18. Preparations are on for the mega event that will see participation of farmers from Uttarakhand as well as other states.

Senior BKU leader Sanjay Chaudhary disclosed, “The participants will discuss various farmer centric schemes being implemented in their respective states besides the all important issue of the legal guarantee of minimum support price that is to be addressed by the centre.”

He said the inflation and high input costs do not match the remuneration to the farmers In such a situation the government needs to enhance the Rs 2000 given as Kisan Samman Nidhi.

“The event will be held in Rori’s Belwala Maidan where the problems faced by the farmers in Uttarakhand will be taken up on priority,” said Chaudhary.

He said that a memorandum will be submitted to the state government on increasing the procurement price of agricultural produce, retaining subsidies, installation of solar panels, withdrawal of surcharge on power, rebate on use of water for irrigation etc.

“Farmer leaders Naresh Tikait and Rakesh Tikait will be attending the event for three days,” said Chaudhary while alleging that the problems of farmers have multiplied in Uttarakhand during the tenure of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.