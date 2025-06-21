BKI Terrorist Module Busted In Amritsar; One Arrested, Sophisticated Weapons Seized By Police

Amritsar: While Punjab Police is continuing its crackdown on drugs and rising crime in the state, the Commissionerate Police here has achieved a major success against terrorism. Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a terrorist module of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), allegedly operated by UK-based handler Dharam Singh alias Dharma Sandhu who happens to be a close associate of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda.
One Onkar Singh, a local operative associated with this terror module, has been arrested by police. Six sophisticated weapons including four Glock 9MM pistols and two PX5 (.30 bore) pistols, were recovered from his possession, source said.
According to police, this terror module was formed and being operated by foreign terrorist organisations and the Rinda gang with the nefarious intentions of creating instability in Punjab.
Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav confirmed the arrest of a local operative and recovery of sophisticated weapons. "An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway to unearth the broader network. Punjab Police remains committed to neutralising terrorist threats and maintaining peace in the state," the DGP stated.
On the other hand, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar informed that the gang was planning to carry out violent activities in Punjab using weapons sent by foreign handlers. "Swift action by Amritsar Commissionerate Police foiled the conspiracy," the senior police official said.
"This is just the beginning. Many more serious revelations are expected in the coming days," Bhullar said, reaffirming that terrorist elements will not be allowed to operate in Punjab under any circumstances.
