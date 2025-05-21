BKI Militant Injured In Police Encounter In Punjab's Batala

Gurdaspur: A member of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) was injured in an encounter with police at Batala on Wednesday.

The accused, Jatin Kumar alias Rohan was in police custody and was being taken to a spot for recovery of weapons when he snatched a weapon from one of the personnel and fired at the team. Jatin was injured in retaliatory firing by the police and was admitted to Civil Hospital, Batala.

SSP Sohail Qasim said Jatin was among six BKI terrorists arrested after an operation. The other accused are Birinder Singh alias Sajan, Rahul Masih, Abraham alias Rohit, Sohit and Sunil Kumar. "The accused are part of a module was working under the direction of Maninder Billa based in Portugal on the behest of Pakistan's ISI and Mannu Agwan, who recently took over the command of the pro-Khalistan BKI. The arrested terrorists had recently tried to carry out a grenade attack outside a liquor shop in Batala. The police have also recovered a .30 bore pistol from them," he said.

A case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) at Batala Civil Lines police station. Punjab Police has announced that the operation to eliminate terrorist networks trying to spread unrest in the state will continue.