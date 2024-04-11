Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ex-CM Rawat re-enters poll fray after 7-year hiatus, banks on 'Modi wave'

Dehradun: Seven years after he contested assembly elections, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will contest from the Haridwar seat. Rawat, who will contest from the BJP, is given a Lok Sabha ticket for the first time. According to him, 'Modi wave' will help him to sail through.

Trivendra, who re-entered the election fray, said he banks on his long years of experience in politics. About his chances, he said that there is not much difference between the assembly and Lok Sabha polls. According to him, the role of workers becomes more important during Lok Sabha polls.

Congress's Virendra Rawat and independent candidate Umesh Kumar, who are Rawat's rivals, are going for voters' outreach visiting door-to-door.

Following this, Trivendra Singh said that this time the elections are being held in the name of development and considering the way the people of Haridwar are supporting him, it is clear that the wave is in his favour as the contest in Haridwar will be 'one-sided.'

While speaking about inflation, Rawat said that if Congress is talking about inflation then it has forgotten that the current inflation rate is the lowest in 20 years.

"The BJP government has controlled inflation since 2014 whereas, during the rule of Congress, people suffered from inflation," he said.

Talking about the development, the BJP candidate said that the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for the country and Uttarakhand.

"PM Modi, who works for every section without differentiating among them, has been able to raise the bar. His vision and continuous work for achieving people-centric goals made him a popular leader. We are all following his footsteps," Rawat said.

He also spoke about manifold schemes of the central government in Haridwar. "There is an all-round development. Infrastructure projects such as schemes for the facelift of Ring Road, flyover and all kinds of projects are in the pipeline," he added.

According to him, he'll focus on the inclusive development of Haridwar, which is made up of urban and rural areas. "If elected, I'll eye improve civic amenities with an emphasis on Ganga Ghat, where pilgrims and tourists visit in large numbers. Tourism will be my thrust area as the sector beings good revenue," Rawat added.