BJP's Theatrics Not Going to Work in LS Polls This Time: Mayawati

Shravasti (Uttar Pradesh): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday said none of the theatrics and catch-phrases of the BJP is going to work in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. Addressing a rally in support of Haji Daddan Khan, the BSP candidate from Shravasti, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the people of the country "have understood the BJP".

She said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made innumerable promises regarding good days for the poor, weak, middle class and other working sections of the society but in reality, not even a quarter of those have been fulfilled. "None of its old and new theatrics, statements and guarantees will be of any use in the election this time," she added.

Mayawati reiterated that the BSP is the only political party in the country that has not taken money from any capitalist through electoral bonds. "The BJP has spent most of its time and energy to make its favourite capitalists more rich, giving concessions to them and protecting them at every level. With financial support from them, this party and other parties run their organisations and contest elections," she said.

Training her guns on the Congress, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the grand old party ruled the country and most of the states for years since independence, but was thrown out of power due to its wrong policies and functioning. "Same is the situation with its allies too," she added.

"It appears that this time, the BJP is also not going to come back to power at the Centre provided that the polls are free and fair and there are no irregularities in the voting machines," Mawayati said. Shravasti is scheduled to go to polls in the sixth phase of the seven-phase election on May 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.