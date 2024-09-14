BJP's Rajyasabha Member From Haryana Ram Chander Jangra Alleges Attempt On His Life

Chandigarh: Ram Chander Jangra, a Rajya Sabha member of BJP from Haryana on Friday alleged he narrowly escaped an attempt on his life. According to him, a canter truck that was following him tried to hit his car on Thursday evening as he was travelling from Sirsa district to his house in Meham. The security personnel accompanying the MP have filed a complaint with the police.

According to the MP, he was returning from Sirsa district to Meham in Rohtak when his security personnel found a traffic jam near the old bus stand area of ​​​​Meham. After this, Jangra's gunman got down from the SUV and tried to find out why the vehicles were not moving forward.

"The security personnel found that a canter truck was not moving in the middle of the road. Due to this, the traffic was being obstructed. The gunman tried to clear the traffic and asked the truck driver to move to one side of the road and let other vehicles pass. However, the truck driver misbehaved with the gunman, the gunman did not want to escalate the matter and returned", Ram Chander Jangra said.

"When our vehicle reached the truck, its driver grabbed a door of the SUV and tried to open it, as the gunman was still trying to adjust himself in the car. As soon as our car started moving on the road, the truck driver followed us by driving recklessly and tried to hit our vehicle. We narrowly escaped," added the MP.

The BJP MP Ramchandra Jangra said that the truck driver chased his SUV till close to his house and fled. He added that he had spoken to the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and apprised him of the incident. "I also spoke to a senior police officer and gave him details of the incident", he added. On the complaint of the MP's gunman, the police have registered a case against the accused.