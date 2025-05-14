BJP's Leh Unit Takes Out Tiranga Yatra To Honour Armed Forces, Success of Op Sindoor

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: The Leh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leh organised a Tiranga Yatra on Wednesday to showcase its solidarity with the armed forces and patriotism.

The rally, which saw participation of over 300 people including Executive Councillors and Councillors of LAHDC Leh, party leaders, ex-servicemen, youth, and women was held to honour the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and paramilitary forces, while also commemorating the success of Operation Sindoor and paying tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The rally began from the BJP office, proceeded to Singey Namgyal Chowk, and culminated back at the BJP office in Leh.

Phuntsog Stanzin, State President of BJP UT Ladakh, said, “Whenever there is a war, the people of Ladakh stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Indian Army. This time too, our workers wanted to express that we are with the nation. Secondly, it was also a celebration of the success of Operation Sindoor. We have lost soldiers, civilians and 26 innocent lives. We wanted to express our solidarity with them”.

BJP workers with the Tricolour in Leh (ETV Bharat)

He added, “At the party level, we have formed teams comprising ex-servicemen, youth and women to show our readiness to extend any kind of support in case of a conflict, just as Ladakhis volunteered as porters during past wars and how women contributed by baking cookies and knitting gloves and socks. Through this rally, we wanted to send a clear message, we stand with our Mother India and the Indian Army.”

PT Kunzang, State General Secretary, BJP UT Ladakh, said, “The Tiranga Yatra is being organised across the country, and similarly, BJP Leh has organised it to celebrate, encourage, and show support for the Indian Army. It is also a way to express our unwavering commitment to stand with the nation in any situation. The Pahalgam terror attack was a tragic incident that saddened all of us. It was condemned not only across the nation but also globally. We hope that Pakistan has received a strong message from the success of this operation.”

Rinchen Dolkar, State Mahila Morcha President, BJP UT Ladakh, who is also the co-incharge of the Tiranga Yatra, said, “Today’s Tiranga Yatra was organised to mark the success of Operation Sindoor and to thank the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and paramilitary forces. It is being organised across all states of India".

She said, "Being a border area, we are holding it a bit later, while in other states, it started yesterday. For women, it is a proud moment as Col. Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh co-led the briefing on Operation Sindoor. It has inspired many women. This rally was held under the Indian flag and not under any party banner. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we want to express our gratitude to the Indian armed forces and paramilitary personnel”.