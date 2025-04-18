ETV Bharat / state

BJP's Kishan Reddy Alleges Congress, BRS Backing AIMIM In Hyderabad MLC Poll

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday demanded that the ruling Congress and main opposition BRS explain to the people why they are not contesting the April 23 MLC election in Hyderabad.

The Telangana BJP president alleged that both Congress and BRS are trying to make the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM candidate win the election by choosing not to contest the MLC election from the Hyderabad Local Authorities' constituency.

He charged that BRS and Congress field candidates in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the strongholds of AIMIM in Hyderabad, despite knowing that they would not secure deposits, only to split the anti-AIMIM vote.

"I would like to ask today—why are Congress and BRS not fighting this poll? They have to tell the people of Telangana and the country," Kishan Reddy told PTI Videos.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who claims to be working to "safeguard secularism", must answer why Congress is working together with AIMIM, which is a "rank communal party", he alleged.