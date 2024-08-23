ETV Bharat / state

BJP Youth Workers Clash With Police During 'Yuva Aakrosh Rally' In Ranchi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Some BJYM workers were injured in a clash that broke out when they tried to break through the barricades that were put up to divert the Yuva Aakrosh rally in Ranchi today. Police fired tear gas and used water cannon to disperse the crowd. The BJYM workers aimed to surround the CM's residence to demand answers to the promises he had made to the youth.

Police use water canon during Yuva Aakrosh Rally in Ranchi (ETV Bharat Photo)

Ranchi: The youth workers of BJP clashed with police during their 'Yuva Aakrosh Rally' against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren government in Ranchi on Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers had joined the rally from across the state. While going from Morhabadi ground to the CM's official residence, police tried to stop them by putting up barricades. However, the situation worsened as workers tried to barge through the barricades. To control the crowd, police fired tear gas shells and used water cannon. Many BJYM workers were injured in the incident.

A clash broke out between police personnel and BJYM workers near Oxygen Park. Workers from Moradabad had reached the Sidhu Kano Park to surround CM's residence and demand answers to the promises he had made to the youths. BJP MLA CP Singh, senior leader Karmaveer Singh and many workers sustained injuries.

BJP state president Babulal Marandi expressed his displeasure over youths being stopped from participating in the 'Yuva Aakrosh Rally', saying the countdown of the Hemant Soren government has begun. Marandi, who had reached the Morhabadi ground to take part in the rally, said the way the youths have been stopped at various places and the huge turnout of participants clearly show the level of resentment against the state government.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Marandi accused the state government of adopting a repressive policy and said the police putting up a barricade with barbed wires is unprecedented.

Meanwhile, BJP Yuva Morcha state president Shashank Raj challenged the state government that no matter how much effort the government takes, the youth are not going to listen to the false promises. Youth of the state want to seek answers from the government about its promise of five lakh jobs, he said.

Apart from Marandi, former Union Minister Arjun Munda, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Jamshedpur MP Vidyut Varan Mahto, Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri, MLA CP Singh and many other MLAs and MPs were present at the rally.

