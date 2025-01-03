BJP Youth Leader Shot At Following Altercation Over Parking In Jammu

Jammu: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's son and the party's youth leader was injured in the city on Friday when a power development department (PDD) official allegedly shot at him in the New Plot area following an altercation over parking, police said.

The victim, Advocate Kanav Sharma, son of senior BJP leader Chander Mohan Sharma, was rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, where his condition is said to be stable.

Talking to reporters at the GMC, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Shekhar said that a preliminary probe found that a PDD employee opened fire upon Sharma and injured him.

According to eyewitnesses, two rounds were fired at him, one hit the abdomen area of the victim, and the second bullet missed him.

A woman, who took the injured to the hospital, claimed that Kanav and the PDD employee had an argument over the parking issue during which the employee suddenly opened fire on Sharma, leaving him in a pool of blood. “I took the injured to the district hospital first, from where he has been referred to the GMC Jammu,” she said.

Eyewitnesses said that the PDD employee was carrying a pistol, and after the incident, the accused fled from the spot and continued to remain absconding.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Chander Mohan said that his son was parking a vehicle when employees of a nearby receiving station of PDD came out and started fighting with my son. “They were probably having drugs inside, and when they saw a big vehicle stopping outside, they came out in a hurry. During the altercation, one of the employees of PDD fired upon and injured my son. Doctors are treating him, and his condition is said to be stable,” he said.

Kanav is a lawyer and is also associated with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), whereas his father is a senior BJP leader.