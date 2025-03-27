ETV Bharat / state

BJP Workers Demonstrate In Ranchi Over Murder of Party Leader; 9-Hour Bandh Begins

BJP’s Ranchi Rural District general secretary Anil Mahto Tiger was shot dead in broad daylight in Ranchi on Wednesday.

BJP Workers Demonstrate In Ranchi Over Murder of Party Leader; 9-Hour Bandh Begins
BJP supporters raise slogans as they block a road during the 'Ranchi Bandh' called by Jharkhand BJP and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) (PTI)
By PTI

Published : Mar 27, 2025, 10:50 AM IST

Ranchi: Supporters of the BJP, AJSU Party and other organisations took to the streets in Jharkhand’s Ranchi on Thursday morning, as they called for a nine-hour bandh in the state capital over the killing of a saffron party leader.

BJP’s Ranchi Rural District general secretary Anil Mahto Tiger was shot dead in broad daylight in Ranchi on Wednesday. He was also a former Zila Parishad member. Holding party flags, the workers were seen staging demonstrations in various areas of Ranchi since morning, including Harmu, Dhurwa and Piska More.

"We have called for a nine-hour bandh till 5 pm to protest against the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and the murder of Anil Mahto Tiger," party spokesperson Pradeep Sinha said. Jharkhand Krantikari Loktantrik Morcha, Kendriya Sarna Samiti and some other organisations have also extended support to the bandh.

Most schools in the city remained shut on Thursday in view of the bandh. Vehicles plying on roads in the morning hours were fewer in number, too, in comparison to other days. The Ranchi administration has made elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order and appealed to the protesters to observe the bandh in a peaceful manner.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo claimed in an X post that he was detained by police from his residence without giving any reason. The saffron party also claimed that several BJP leaders were taken under preventive detention in Ranchi in the morning. PTI SAN RBT

BJP RANCH LEADER MURDERANIL MAHTO TIGERJHARKHAND BANDH

