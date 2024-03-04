BJP worker shot at by AAP leader over land dispute in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

BJP worker shot at by AAP leader over land dispute in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

BJP worker Gopal Giri was shot at and injured on Monday allegedly by an Aam Aadmi Party leader Amar Agrawal. Giri was admitted in a hospital in Kharsia from where he was referred to Raigarh city for better treatment.

Raigarh: A BJP worker was shot at and injured on Monday allegedly by an Aam Aadmi Party leader using an airgun over a land dispute in Raigarh in Chhattisgarh, a police official said. The incident took place at 12:30 pm when demarcation of land belonging to victim Gopal Giri was underway in the presence of revenue officials, said Kharsia Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Prabhat Patel.

"Accused Amar Agrawal fired three rounds at Giri from an airgun resulting in head injuries. Agrawal escaped from the spot. Giri was admitted in a hospital in Kharsia from where he was referred to Raigarh city for better treatment," the SDOP said. Agrawal was booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 294 (obscene acts) of the IPC and provision of Arms Act, Patel said. Agrawal unsuccessfully contested the 2018 Assembly elections on an AAP ticket from Kharsia.

