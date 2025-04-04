BJP Worker Earlier Arrested For Alleged Comments Against Congress MLA Dies By Suicide

Bengaluru: A BJP worker, who was earlier arrested on charges of making comments against Congress MLA A S Ponnanna, has allegedly died by suicide on Friday, stating that he is unable to bear the humiliation, police said. Vinay Somaiah, who is in his mid-thirties and a native of Kodagu district, died by hanging at an office here, they said.

In the purported death note recovered by the police, he has stated that nearly two months ago, he was arrested by the Madikeri police on the complaint of a Congress worker Tennera Maina in connection with certain comments that were posted against Virajpet Congress MLA Ponnanna, who is Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's legal advisor, in a WhatsApp group. Vinay was said to be the admin of the WhatsApp group.

He was subsequently released on bail. In the death note, the BJP worker alleged that the FIR filed against him was "politically motivated" and that he and his family had to face "humiliation", which upset him. Seeking justice, he urged that action should be taken against those named in the death note.

Police said a postmortem is underway and an investigation will follow. BJP held a protest in Madikeri demanding justice for Somaiah. Home Minister G Parameshwara speaking to reporters here said, police will examine and investigate the case.

"Concerned DCP will investigate, and based on the investigation report, action will be taken. Whatever may be the reason, if any such involvement of anyone as alleged is found, it will be examined. Facts will come out during the investigation, once the FIR is registered investigation will follow. Based on the outcome, whoever it is, action will be taken," he said.

Speaking to reporters in Shikaripura, state BJP President B Y Vijayendra urged the Home Minister to consider the Somaiah's suicide case seriously and verify about involvement of MLA or anyone else influential in the case, and take necessary action.

Demanding justice for Somaiah's death, he warned the BJP will hold strong protests if the government fails to ensure a fair probe and doesn't take immediate, strict action.

"Somaiah has died by suicide, alleging harassment by MLA and Congress workers in the death note. It is unfortunate and painful. I don't know, since the Congress government came to power, there has been a kind of continuous oppression of BJP workers in the state. Unnecessarily, FIRs are being registered on the party workers and they are being harassed," Vijayendra alleged.

It is said that Somaiah died by suicide because of such pressure and harassment, and he is said to have mentioned it in the death note. The BJP chief stated and added, "I urge the Home Minister to consider this case on humanitarian grounds instead of like a case linked to a BJP worker. This is an example of how citizens and BJP workers are suffering under this Congress administration."

Suicide Is No Solution

It is important for people suffering from mental problems and stress to talk to someone. Taking help at the right time can improve the situation, and tragic incidents like suicide can be prevented. You can contact these helpline numbers. Aasra Helpline – 080-25497777; Sneha Foundation Helpline Number – 04424640050 (available 24/7); JeevanAastha Helpline – 18002333330.