BJP Worker Dies After Being Attacked By Group In Rajasthan's Alwar

Alwar: A BJP worker and businessman died after being attacked by a group of men in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Thursday, police said. It is believed that the attack was due to an old enmity and searches are underway for the assaulters, they said.

The incident occurred in Vijaypura village near Narayanpur when Yasin Khan was returning from Jaipur. According to police, Khan, who was attacked with sticks, rods, hammers and axes was seriously injured and later died during treatment in a hospital in Jaipur. He was associated with transport business and it is believed that he was attacked due to some old rivalry, they said.

Narayanpur police station officer Shambhudayal Meena said efforts are underway to arrest those who attacked the BJP worker. He said that three teams have been set up to conduct searches in the nearby areas. Meena said no report has been filed on behalf of the victim's family till now and a case will be registered after receiving their report.

Khan, a resident of Mungska in Alwar was returning from Jaipur with his companions on Thursday evening when a group of 8 to 10 people stopped their car in Vijaypura village. Before Khan and his companions could understand anything, the miscreants pounced upon Khan. The passersby tried to intervene but seeing the attackers carrying weapons nobody had the courage to confront them.

On information about the attack, teams from Narayanpur and Thanagaji police stations reached the spot and took Khan to CHC Narayanpur, but as he was in critical condition, doctors referred him to Jaipur. Khan died during treatment at SMS Hospital in Jaipur.