BJP Wins Delhi MCD Standing Committee Seat, AAP-Congress boycott Voting

New Delhi: BJP's Sunder Singh Tanwar has won the election for a member of the standing committee of Delhi Municipal Corporation while both AAP and Congress boycotted the voting process.

Tanwar secured 115 votes while AAP's Nirmala Kumari did not get a single vote. Notably, only BJP councillors took part in the process.

Former Delhi CM accused LG VK Saxena of bypassing rules and said that it is the Mayor who alone has the authority to preside over election to the MCD's standing committee. He said that no one can call a meeting of MCD House or preside over it.

Presiding officer Additional Commissioner Jitendra Yadav conducted the voting, which began this afternoon and continued for two and a half hours. During the voting, councillors were prohibited from carrying mobile phones inside the House and two booths were set up for the purpose.

The AAP councillors have refused to vote, calling this process unconstitutional while the Congress has already announced to stay away from voting. Security arrangements were tightened in the House and apart from Delhi Police, other paramilitary forces were also deployed at the premises.

Earlier, Delhi LG VK Saxena directed the MCD commissioner to submit a report on conducting election of the sixth member of the standing committee. It was also said that if the mayor is not available or refuses to preside over the meeting, the deputy mayor can be requested to to conduct the election. Following which, the MCD Commissioner had issued the poll order.

Election could not be held on Thursday: The election was earlier scheduled on Thursday but since only BJP councilors had turned up in the House, the poll was postponed. However, no official reason has been given by the corporation officials.

A meeting was called at 2 pm on Thursday and guidelines were issued for the elections. Carrying mobile phones inside the House was prohibited but AAP councillors started protesting against iy. They sat on a dharna at the gate of the House and sought the Mayor's intervention. They requested to allow them to enter with mobile phones.

Dispute over carrying mobile: The Mayor also agreed to the demand of AAP councillors and while starting the proceedings of the House, instructed the Corporation Commissioner to allow all councillors to enter with mobile phones.But the Commissioner refused to obey the Mayor's order. The Commissioner said that carrying mobile phones has been banned for secret voting, which is correct. After this, the Mayor adjourned the proceedings of the House twice and instructed the Corporation Commissioner and Secretary to allow the councillors to enter with mobile phones, but they refused to obey this order, due to which the angry Mayor adjourned the proceedings of the House till October 5 without conducting the elections.

Election postponement left BJP councillors angry: BJP councillors got angry after the election was postponed and they started protesting inside and outside the House. East Delhi MP and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia also reached the MCD headquarters. By late evening, Virendra Sachdeva also reached the MD headquarters. BJP alleged that AAP has postponed the election due to fear of defeat. Then discussions were started that the election will be held at 6:30 pm. The councillors who had gone home were called back by the BJP. This led to a commotion in the AAP camp as well.

AAP did not agree even after LG's instructions: Meanwhile, at around 8:30 pm, the corporation secretary's office informed that the Lieutenant Governor has given instructions to conduct the election by 10 pm. LG has said in his instructions that if the mayor is not available, then the deputy mayor should be requested to conduct the election, if the deputy mayor is also not available, then any senior councillor should be appointed as the presiding officer. As soon as the Lieutenant Governor's instructions came, AAP became furious.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia held a press conference: Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia held a press conference at the APP headquarters and called the Lieutenant Governor's instructions a conspiracy. He questioned why LG was ordering to conduct elections at night after the House was adjourned in the evening. "We came to know that this letter is also being sent to the councillors. Many councillors called me and asked how they can reach in such a short time. Many councillors have left for Noida, Faridabad or other places thinking that the next meeting will be held on October 5. But suddenly they are being asked to return. The elections have to be completed in one and a quarter hours, so how will he reach in 30 to 45 minutes?" he asked.

BJP state president speaks of anti-incumbency wake: Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that the anti-incumbency wave is against Arvind Kejriwal and its effect is seen everywhere. "It is sad that AAP councillors in the MCD are deserting him because of anger against him and AAP, which despite a Supreme Court order has sent AAP mayor Shelly Oberoi to unconstitutionally disrupt and subvert the election for a seat in the MCD Standing Committee. The MCD Commissioner was threatened and AAP goons assaulted the municipal secretary and other government employees," he alleged.

Read more

LG Directs to Hold Polls to MCD's Standing Committee Seat on Friday Amid High Voltage Drama; AAP Miffed