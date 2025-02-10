BJP Will Win Local Bodies Elections On Development Record: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur: The BJP will win local body elections on the back of development works done by the Chhattisgarh government, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on the eve of polling for 173 urban local bodies. Sai said PM Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charha' interaction with students would be a stress buster after he watched the broadcast at an auditorium in Raipur.

Speaking about the BJP's electoral prospects, Sai said, "The results will be very good. The way we achieved success in the assembly elections (in 2023), Lok Sabha elections and a bypoll to the Raipur City South constituency last year, the same will be replicated in civic body elections". Sai said the state government had launched development works of more than Rs 7,000 crore in urban areas over a year.

"We went to municipal corporations and understood issues. Citizens will ensure the victory of BJP in the urban body and Panchayat elections," he said. The single-phase polling for 173 urban local bodies, including ten municipal corporations, 49 municipal councils, and 114 nagar panchayats, will be held on February 11. Votes will be counted on February 15, elections officials said.

The three-tier panchayat elections will be conducted in three phases on February 17, 20 and 23. Hailing the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme, Sai said, "It is a very good effort by the prime minister. The interaction helps in reliving exam-related stress and fear of students".

Modi discussed a host of issues in a free-wheeling chat with school students during the eighth edition of his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' broadcast on Monday. The chief minister recalled that he was a bright student but had to discharge his family's responsibilities at a young age after his father died. As a student, Sai never considered securing a government job or achieving political positions.

"If I had thought about it, I would have studied more. At that time, I felt that whatever education I have is enough to do farming well," he said. Sai said he ensured that his brothers were settled well and received a good education.

"This is how I fulfilled my responsibilities, but it was in my destiny to receive blessings of the people. As per God's wish, I got the opportunity to serve Chhattisgarh," he added.