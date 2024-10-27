ETV Bharat / state

BJP Will Win Assembly Polls In Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Says MP CM

Satna: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said the BJP will win assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharakhand just like it emerged victorious in Haryana.

Speaking to reporters in Chitrakoot, where he inaugurated a sport fest of Vidya Bharati, Yadav said the future of the country was bright under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP "is moving towards victory".

"We will win in Maharashtra and Jharkhand just like we won in Haryana. I will be going to Jharkhand to attend nomination paper submissions of our candidates," he said.