ETV Bharat

'BJP Will Stab Bihar CM In Back Anytime': Purnia MP Pappu Yadav

Purnia MP Pappu Yadav instructed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to be cautious of the BJP as they can back-stab him anytime.

'BJP Will Stab Bihar CM In Back Anytime'; Says Purnia MP Pappu On His Ranchi Visit
Purnia MP Pappu Yadav (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 56 minutes ago

Ranchi: Purnia MP Pappu Yadav on Thursday has asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to be cautious of the BJP.

Yadav was present when Congress candidate Shilpi Neha Tirkey, filed nomination papers for the Mandar seat and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Mahua Maji filed nomination papers from Ranchi seat.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had claimed Nitish Kumar was hijacked by the saffron party. Asked about Tejashwi's remark, Pappu Yadav, said, "Nitish Kumar is not Tejashwi Yadav's spokesperson, but rather he is a veteran leader. But he should be cautious of the BJP. The BJP can stab Nitish Kumar in the back anytime."

Praising the JMM-led government in Jharkhand, Pappu Yadav said that it has done excellent work in the last five years. "When Hemant Soren's government started working for the poor and downtrodden, demanding their rights from the centre, Soren was sent to jail for hatching a conspiracy," he alleged.

"In such a situation, Kalpana Soren and Shilpi Neha Tirkey fought against the BJP," added Pappu Yadav, an Independent MP.

Meanwhile, speaking on the patrolling agreement with China, Pappu Yadav also said that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make the public aware of his deal with expansionist China, as they can grab Taiwan at any time".

"We are doubtful regarding India's stand on this," he quipped.

