BJP Will Resist Kerala, TN CMs Participation At Global Ayyappa Sangamam: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday said his party will resist the participation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin in the Global Ayyappa Sangamam at Sabarimala if they do not apologise to Hindus.

In a scathing attack on Vijayan, Stalin and the Tamil Nadu CM's son Udhayanidhi, Chandrasekhar claimed that they had all insulted Hindus, their faith and Sabarimala.

"Both of you (Stalin and Vijayan) have, over the years, harmed and insulted Sabarimala, 'Ayyappa bhakts' (devotees) and Hindu faith. Pinarayi Vijayan has imprisoned many 'Ayyappa bhakts', cases against many more, inflicted police violence against 'Ayyappa bhakts' and done everything to violate and insult sacred traditions of Sabarimala.

"Stalin and his dynast son have repeatedly insulted Hindus and referred to Hindu faith as a virus amongst other things," the BJP leader claimed in his Facebook post. Chandrasekhar said that these were "deeply etched" in the memory of every Hindu and "will never be forgotten or forgiven".

He said that holding the 'Ayyappa Sangamam' (devotees meet) just a few months before elections was a "drama" and a part of the "fool the people" strategy. The BJP leader was referring to the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, to be held at Pampa in Pathanamthitta next month.

Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan visited Stalin in Chennai and invited him to the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, which will be organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) in association with the Kerala government on September 20 at Pampa.

Chandrasekhar, in his post, said the only way Vijayan, Stalin and Udhayanidhi can take part in the event "if they apologise to Hindus and Sabarimala Ayyappa bhakts".

"Pinarayi Vijayan must withdraw all cases, apologise to those bhakts who were jailed and seek forgiveness from Lord Ayyappa for violating Sabarimala traditions. Stalin and his heir Udhayanidhi must apologise to Hindus and seek forgiveness, if they wish to come to Kerala.

"Without this, if Stalin or Pinarayi try and misuse Sabarimala bhakts or their faith and attend this programme, every karyakarta of BJP will come out and resist this. Do not underestimate the strength of our will on this issue. Do not provoke us. Ask for forgiveness first and then do your opportunistic politics. BJP will not permit anyone or any political party to insult any Hindus faith or anyone's faith," he said.