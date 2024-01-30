BJP Will Fight LS Polls on PM Modi's Development Agenda in Jammu and Kashmir: Ashok Kaul

Anantnag: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) (organisation) general secretary Ashok Kaul has said that the BJP will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on the basis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development agenda. Now, Gupkar Alliance is nowhere, likewise the INDIA alliance is also not showing any influence.

According to Kaul, BJP will contest the parliamentary seats of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with great strength and claimed that there is no threat from either the INDIA bloc or the Gupkar Alliance. He also said that after the Lok Sabha elections are over, Assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir.

While inaugurating the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary segment office in Khannabul, Kaul said, "BJP's hopes of winning the Anantnag seat are very bright. The party will fight the upcoming elections on the basis of PM Modi's development agenda. The various schemes implemented for the poor by PM Modi has benefitted people a lot."

Kaul said that there is no Gupkar Alliance in Kashmir anymore as all the parties are fielding their candidates in the election. The party will work hard to win all five Harlemani seats of Jammu and Kashmir. Not only in Kashmir, but across the country, BJP will fight the election with full strength, he added.

Several leaders including Altaf Thakur, Mohammad Rafiq, Wani Advocate Syed Wajahat Vir Saraf and others were present at the occasion. The leaders urged workers to continue their efforts to strengthen the party at the ground-level and also urged them to take PM Modi's programmes and schemes door-to-door for ensuring the party's victory in the upcoming elections.