BJP Uses Constitution To Gain Power: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP on Thursday, alleging that the saffron party uses the Constitution to gain power but as soon as it assumes office, it stops respecting the Constitution. Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said despite taking an oath to uphold the Constitution framed by B R Ambedkar, BJP leaders display a "complete lack of integrity" in their actions.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party uses the Constitution to come to power. It discusses the Constitution, talks about following the Constitution and respecting it until it comes to power. But as soon as the Bharatiya Janata Party comes to power, it does not respect the Constitution," the SP president said.

He slammed the "contradiction" in the statements of BJP leaders, noting their apparent understanding of "socialism and secularism" while simultaneously acting against those very principles. "Those who are against socialists are also against secular people," Yadav said, highlighting what he called a fundamental struggle in the society.

"This is a battle of 'I versus We'. For the uplift of the society, one has to merge their individuality (with it), which such self-centred people never do," he said, adding that such "selfish people" are against every idea and word related to society and socialism.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister characterised these "negative people" as those who constantly weaken the society to maintain their power, as their dominance can only be displayed when the society is perceived as weak. "Therefore, they are against everything that strengthens the society," he said.

Without taking any names, Yadav further elaborated on the inherent communal nature of such people, asserting that they are "fundamentally communal" and that is why they are "staunch opponents of secularism, because secularism brings people closer, makes them harmonious, teaches them the principle of 'live and let live', increases camaraderie among all, promotes harmony and protects the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb of our country".

"It strengthens hearts and all these things strengthen the society," he said. The SP leader argued that "monopolistic people" oppose socialist and secular ideas because being socialist and secular requires a "big heart", something that "heartless people" always oppose and will continue to oppose.