BJP Urges Karnataka Government Not To Take HMPV Lightly

BJP urged the Karnataka government not to take HMPV lightly as it has created havoc in China.

Representational Image (Getty Images)
By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Bengaluru: The BJP in Karnataka on Tuesday urged the state government not to take Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) lightly as it has created havoc in China. In the wake of two children testing positive in Bengaluru for the virus, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka, said the administration should immediately check the status of oxygen availability and ICU beds in government hospitals.

Addressing reporters here, Ashoka said Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's statement asking people to stay calm was aimed at preventing people from getting panicked, but no virus should be taken lightly when the public do not know anything about it. The BJP leader underlined that the HMPV too started in China and reports emerged that children were hospitalised and people died.

He said the Centre has already cautioned states against the virus. Since the health department is a state subject, the state government should immediately make arrangements in the hospitals. Since it attacks the lungs, we need more ICUs and oxygen, he pointed out.

"During Covid-19 pandemic, arrangements for oxygen storage were made but now we need to check whether they are in a working condition. Oxygen beds should be enhanced in all the hospitals," Ashoka noted.

People are saying that HMPV is affecting children but it is not the case, the BJP leader said, adding that it is affecting people above 60 years and those with weak lungs. "We should prepare well in advance and not when an epidemic approaches us. Officials have to be informed of how to deal with it and conduct an audit on the health facilities available in the hospitals," Ashoka said.

