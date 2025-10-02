Bihar Elections 2025: Will Return Of Bhojpuri Film Star Pawan Singh Be BJP's Trump Card In Magadh and Shahabad Regions?
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had fared poorly in these regions on the last two occasions
Published : October 2, 2025 at 4:31 PM IST
Patna: Bhojpuri film star Pawan Singh's return to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fold ahead of the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections has changed the dynamics of Shahabad and Magadh regions, where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had performed poorly on the last two occasions.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Pawan Singh's leadership led to a crushing defeat for the NDA not only in Karakat but in all the Shahabad's seats. It is being projected that Pawan Singh's return will strengthen the alliance this time. The Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in October-November 2025.
In a social media post after rejoining the BJP, Singh attacked those who promote caste-based politics and said that the forces intent on developing Bihar cannot remain away from each other for long. He stated that he will use all his strength to create the Bihar of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's dreams. Singh had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent from Karakat, where he lost to Rajaram Singh Kushwaha of the CPI (ML), with the NDA candidate Upendra Kushwaha finishing third. Not only in Karakat, the ruling party also suffered losses in five other seats close by.
According to political expert Sunil Pandey, Singh's popularity is immense not only in Shahabad but also in Patna, Magadh and Saran divisions. "He is very popular among the youth. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections went awry because of the anger of the Rajput voters and the Kushwaha voters also turning against him."
Pandey feels that the Kushwaha voters played a trick on the Buxar seat as well. "The Rajput-Kushwaha battle also cost the NDA the seats of Karakat, Aurangabad, Jehanabad and Pataliputra. Except for Jehanabad, all the seats seemed to be going to the NDA, but the fight between Pawan Singh and Upendra Kushwaha in Karakat had an impact on all these seats," he added.
Singh is expected to get a ticket from the Arrah seat that is represented by BJP leader Amarendra Pratap Singh, who has been winning this seat since 2000. But he is now ageing. Singh is also expected to be the saffron party's star campaigner in Bihar.
Pandey added, "One good thing for the NDA is that Singh has joined the BJP again. He wanted to contest the Lok Sabha election from Arrah constituency but was denied on account of RK Singh. He then contested as an independent from Karakat. Now he can contest from the Arrah assembly constituency."
His popularity is expected to work for the NDA. Observers say that he can be very influential in the 48 seats falling in Magadh and Shahabad. The NDA's position here was very poor in the 2015 and 2020 polls.
The Patna division has 43 assembly seats, including Bhojpur, Buxar, Rohtas, Kaimur, Patna and Nalanda districts, where the NDA is said to be in a strong position. Shahabad 's 22 seats are also a part of this division, where the NDA had won only two seats last time. The Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) holds 30 seats in these six districts.
The Magadh division comprises five districts of Arwal, Jehanabad, Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada and has 26 assembly seats, of which the Grand Alliance holds 20. Aurangabad is known as 'Chittorgarh of Bihar' for Rajputs, where the Grand Alliance won all six seats in 2020. Singh's arrival is being seen as a transformation factor here.
Meanwhile, the Saran division includes Saran, Siwan and Gopalganj districts with 10 assembly seats, of which the Grand Alliance holds seven. Political experts believe that the duo of Pawan Singh and Upendra Kushwaha can create a stir here. Another political observer, Priya Ranjan Bharti, feels that given the pressure RK Singh was exerting on the BJP, the risk of Rajput voters being divided will be reduced with Singh's arrival.
"Pawan Singh's arrival is sure to benefit the NDA, especially in the Bhojpuri region. The coming together of Singh and Upendra Kushwaha is an auspicious sign. This will also increase the tension for the opposition," Bharti said. Singh has been welcomed back into the BJP, keeping the 48 seats of Shahabad and Magadh in mind, where the NDA fared poorly last time.
