Bihar Elections 2025: Will Return Of Bhojpuri Film Star Pawan Singh Be BJP's Trump Card In Magadh and Shahabad Regions?

Patna: Bhojpuri film star Pawan Singh's return to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fold ahead of the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections has changed the dynamics of Shahabad and Magadh regions, where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had performed poorly on the last two occasions.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Pawan Singh's leadership led to a crushing defeat for the NDA not only in Karakat but in all the Shahabad's seats. It is being projected that Pawan Singh's return will strengthen the alliance this time. The Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in October-November 2025.

In a social media post after rejoining the BJP, Singh attacked those who promote caste-based politics and said that the forces intent on developing Bihar cannot remain away from each other for long. He stated that he will use all his strength to create the Bihar of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's dreams.​ Singh had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent from Karakat, where he lost to Rajaram Singh Kushwaha of the CPI (ML), with the NDA candidate Upendra Kushwaha finishing third. Not only in Karakat, the ruling party also suffered losses in five other seats close by.

According to political expert Sunil Pandey, Singh's popularity is immense not only in Shahabad but also in Patna, Magadh and Saran divisions. "He is very popular among the youth. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections went awry because of the anger of the Rajput voters and the Kushwaha voters also turning against him."

Pandey feels that the Kushwaha voters played a trick on the Buxar seat as well. "The Rajput-Kushwaha battle also cost the NDA the seats of Karakat, Aurangabad, Jehanabad and Pataliputra. Except for Jehanabad, all the seats seemed to be going to the NDA, but the fight between Pawan Singh and Upendra Kushwaha in Karakat had an impact on all these seats," he added.

Singh is expected to get a ticket from the Arrah seat that is represented by BJP leader Amarendra Pratap Singh, who has been winning this seat since 2000. But he is now ageing. Singh is also expected to be the saffron party's star campaigner in Bihar.