BJP's CM Face For Delhi: Party Should Avoid Past Mistakes, Suggests Political Analyst

Delhi: Who will become the next chief minister of Delhi? It's been ten days since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a thumping victory in Delhi Assembly elections, yet the party hasn't announced its choice for the chief minister's post.

The BJP had first claimed power in Delhi in 1993 assembly polls, securing a one-sided victory with the tide of Ram Mandir movement on their side. However, challenges were galore during the regime, as the party changed the Chief Minister thrice in the 5-year term. Madan Lal Khurana was appointed as Delhi's first BJP CM, but his tenure was short-lived, because of allegations of involvement in a hawala scandal. After his resignation in 1996, Sahib Singh Verma replaced as the new CM but even he was forced to step down just months before the 1998 elections due to controversy over onion price hike. Sushma Swaraj took over as the third BJP CM but the party's poor show in the subsequent elections paved way for Congress. The Congress not only snatched powers from BJP in 1998, but went on to rule for 15 years at a stretch.

Remaining out of power for 27 years, BJP announced its comeback in the national capital in 2025 with a decisive win, clinching 48 of 70 seats.

Meanwhile, political analysts have suggested the BJP to choose a strong candidate with a clean image, citing the leadership challenges the party faced during earlier tenure in the 1990s. According to political expert Jagdish Mamgain, the way BJP had to change chief ministers from 1993 to 1998, the party wants to avoid a similar occurrence. This is one of the reasons why BJP is contemplating on finalising the name, he said.

In 1993, BJP had won 49 out of 70 seats. This time also the saffron party has secured a two-third majority. With this absolute majority in Delhi assembly elections, the party will soon be forming the government.

Madan Lal Khurana As BJP's First CM

There were 58.50 lakh voters during the 1993 Delhi elections, with voter turnout recorded at 61.5 percent. As many as 1316 candidates were in the fray, which was a record in itself. BJP got absolute majority. After winning the assembly elections, Madan Lal Khurana became the first Chief Minister from BJP. He remained in the post for only 27 months and had to resign. After him, Sahib Singh Verma was made the Chief Minister. He remained as the Chief Minister for more than 31 months. Then BJP leader Sushma Swaraj became the Chief Minister of Delhi for a mere 52 days. Interestingly, even in the assembly elections of 1993, BJP had not declared its candidate for the post of Chief Minister early. It is being said that Delhi was run by Madan Lal Khurana, Vijay Kumar Malhotra and Kedar Nath Sahni.

Sahib Singh Verma (left), Madan Lal Khurana (center), with former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee (File Photo/ETV Bharat)

Khurana Accused Of Involvement In Hawala

On December 2, 1993, Madan Lal Khurana was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi. While BJP was celebrating, Janata Party President Subramanian Swamy held a press conference and accused Madan Lal Khurana of being involved in Hawala. He alleged that a broker and hawala trader Surendra Jain had named a senior BJP leader in 1991 and also alleged that the red diary found with Surendra Jain also had the name of Madan Lal Khurana. Following this allegation, with mounting pressure, Madan Lal Khurana had to leave the chair. On the advice of veteran leader LK Advani, Khurana resigned on February 22, 1996.

Sahib Singh Verma Second CM

After intense discussion within the BJP legislative party, Jat leader Sahib Singh Verma took oath as Chief Minister on February 26, 1996. Sahib Singh Verma was the Education and Development Minister during Madan Lal Khurana's tenure. However, days before the assembly elections, Sahib Singh Verma had to resign after protest over unprecedented price rise of onions in Delhi. The Congress leaders also accused the BJP government of hoarding. Consequently, on October 12, 1998, Sahib Singh Verma resigned from the post of Chief Minister.

Former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma (File Photo/ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, Madan Lal Khurana was acquitted by the court in the Jain Hawala case. Khurana then switched over to central politics, as he was made a cabinet minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government.

Sushma Swaraj Third CM

After Sahib Singh Verma, Delhi's command was handed over to the flamboyant leader of the organisation, Sushma Swaraj. Sushma Swaraj took oath as the Chief Minister on October 12, 1998, 50 days ahead of the assembly elections. The proposal to go ahead with Swaraj was put forward by Sahib Singh Verma to woo the women voters of Delhi. However, BJP could win only 15 seats as onion price rise was still a burning issue. Led by Sheila Dikshit, Congress formed government in Delhi and remained in power for 15 consecutive years. After Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took over the reins.

Former Delhi CM and Union External Affairs Minister late Sushma Swaraj (File Photo/ETV Bharat)

Now, reclaiming the throne after 27 long years, BJP doesn't want to repeat its past mistakes, said expert. Interestingly, the next generation of former BJP Chief Ministers is active in Delhi politics. Harish Khurana, son of the first CM Madan Lal Khurana, has been elected MLA from Moti Nagar assembly seat this time. Sahib Singh Verma's son Pravesh Verma has defeated Arvind Kejriwal to secure New Delhi seat. On the other hand, late Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj is a Member of Parliament.