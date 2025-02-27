BJP To Oppose Any ‘Wrong’ Resolution In Upcoming Budget Session Of Jammu Kashmir Assembly

Jammu: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has adopted an aggressive attitude towards allowing any resolution aimed at “hurting the interests of the nation” in the upcoming budget session and they will not allow this to happen.

This was made clear to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather by BJP representatives including leader of opposition Sunil Sharma and MLA from Samba Surjit Singh Slathia during an All Party Meet (APM) held at the Speaker's office here on Thursday.

Apart from BJP, Mubarak Gul of ruling National Conference (NC), Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami of CPI(M) and Independent MLA from Thannamandi Muzaffar Iqbal Khan were present in the meet.

The budget session of the Legislative Assembly will commence on March 3 and the budget will be presented by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on March 7. The Assembly will go for Eid break on March 25 and will resume on April 7, as per the calendar issued by the LA secretariat.

Talking to ETV Bharat, BJP MLA Samba Surjit Singh Slathia said that the Speaker sought cooperation from members to run the session normally. “We assured cooperation but at same time if any wrong resolution is brought it is the duty of the opposition to speak. This means any resolution which is aimed at creating bitterness or is against the national interest, Speaker shouldn’t allow that resolution to be tabled,” Slathia said.

“We will oppose any wrong resolution brought by any legislator,” he added.

The BJP MLA said that the Speaker sought cooperation from members in running the Question Hour of the session without any disturbance. “The session is being held after seven years. A small session was held in Srinagar but this is a full budget session and during question hour, issues of public interests are raised by the MLAs and it should be allowed to run smoothly,” Slathia said.

In the run upto to the budget session, Abdul Rahim Rather has held several meetings with different stakeholders and today during the APM he wanted all the parties to allow the normal business to run smoothly so that issues concerning people of Jammu and Kashmir are addressed.