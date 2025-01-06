BJP To Take On Congress With Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan From January 11 to 25

Jaipur: BJP leaders and workers will reach out to people across the state and country with a copy of the Constitution as part of the party's 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan' from January 11 to 25.

Committees have been formed at state, district and division level for the campaign. After the Lok Sabha elections, BJP is keeping an eye on the vote bank of the traditional reserved category of Congress. It is believed with the campaign, BJP is trying to counter the propaganda of Congress on reservation.

'We respect the constitution'

BJP State President Madan Rathore said his party respects the Constitution and is proud of it. "All countries in the world have their own constitution. Our Constitution drafted it keeping the common citizens in mind. We want to make the common citizens aware of their rights as is enshrined in the Constitution," he said.

Rathore came down on the Congress and said that party is creating confusion among people on BP's stance on the Constitution. "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Parliament for the first time, he bowed down to the stairs. Inside, he paid respect to the Constitution. What could be a bigger example of respect for the Constitution than this?," he said. Rathore said during the campaign, copies of the Constitution will be sent to the people at the grassroots. People will be made aware of the features of the Constitution. After this, no one will be able to tamper with the Constitution, he added.

Booklets will also be distributed

Rathore said on the night of June 25, the Constitution was murdered by the Congress but if there is information, no one can commit such act again. State and district level committees have been formed in Rajasthan and now a divisional level committee will be formed. The workers will also be informed about the features of the Constitution, so that they can awaken the common man. During the, booklets will also be distributed, he said.

Rathore said Congress has always tried to create confusion among people. "During the Lok Sabha elections, Congress misled the people by spreading rumours on ending reservation and changing the Constitution. But now people are aware of the truth. They will not be misled by Congress," he said. The senior BJP leader said recently, in the Parliament also, the Congress members enacted a similar drama in the name of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. "Those who believe in the constitution and understand it do not behave like this," he said.