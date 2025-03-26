ETV Bharat / state

BJP To Hold Protest Against 'Mafia Raj' In Himachal Pradesh On March 27, Says State Chief Bindal

Nahan: The BJP will organise a demonstration outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Shimla on Thursday against the "mafia raj" and the "deteriorating" law and order in the state. The protest will highlight the growing influence of various mafia and the "mafia rule" established by associates of the Himachal Pradesh government, BJP state chief Rajiv Bindal said on Tuesday.

Thousands of party workers from around the state will participate in the protest and raise their voices against the Congress government's "wrongdoings", he added.

"During the two-and-a-half-year tenure of the state government, law and order has deteriorated. Heinous crimes such as the brutal murder of a Dalit youngster in Chamba are evidence of the worsening lawlessness. The state is descending into total disorder," Bindal said.