ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Election 2025: BJP Taps Young Folk Music Icon Maithili Thakur; Will The Move Help Party Reclaim Mithila Heartland?

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which eyes a majority of seats in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, is looking to tap celebrity power to scale up its poll prospects.

Among the most intriguing potential candidates being wooed by the party is none other than Maithili Thakur, the celebrated folk singer from Mithila.

A force to reckon with in regional music, Maithili has surfaced as a strong contender for the BJP, with the party’s Bihar in-charge, Vinod Tawde, fueling speculation after posting a photo with the singer and her father, Ramesh Thakur.

On Saturday, Tawde, and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai met Maithili and her family members. "Maithili, who left Bihar in the 1990s due to Lalu Prasad Yadav's rule, is now considering a return to her roots as Bihar’s political environment transforms," Tawde said.

According to Tawde, Bihar has great expectations from Maithili. Both he and Nityanand Rai reportedly urged her to step forward for Bihar’s development, positioning her as a beacon of change for the common man, a role the BJP is eager to market ahead of the election.

Maithili hasn’t directly confirmed her political ambitions, but said, "Every conversation with those who dream big for Bihar reminds me of the power of vision and service.”