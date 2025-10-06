Bihar Election 2025: BJP Taps Young Folk Music Icon Maithili Thakur; Will The Move Help Party Reclaim Mithila Heartland?
Born into a family that left Bihar during the turbulent 1990s, Maithili’s return to the state would carry symbolic weight.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 4:25 PM IST
Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which eyes a majority of seats in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, is looking to tap celebrity power to scale up its poll prospects.
Among the most intriguing potential candidates being wooed by the party is none other than Maithili Thakur, the celebrated folk singer from Mithila.
A force to reckon with in regional music, Maithili has surfaced as a strong contender for the BJP, with the party’s Bihar in-charge, Vinod Tawde, fueling speculation after posting a photo with the singer and her father, Ramesh Thakur.
On Saturday, Tawde, and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai met Maithili and her family members. "Maithili, who left Bihar in the 1990s due to Lalu Prasad Yadav's rule, is now considering a return to her roots as Bihar’s political environment transforms," Tawde said.
According to Tawde, Bihar has great expectations from Maithili. Both he and Nityanand Rai reportedly urged her to step forward for Bihar’s development, positioning her as a beacon of change for the common man, a role the BJP is eager to market ahead of the election.
Maithili hasn’t directly confirmed her political ambitions, but said, "Every conversation with those who dream big for Bihar reminds me of the power of vision and service.”
जो लोग बिहार के लिए बड़े सपने देखते हैं, उनके साथ हर बातचीत मुझे दूरदृष्टि और सेवा की शक्ति की याद दिलाती है। हृदय से सम्मानित और आभारी हूँ। 🙏✨— Maithili Thakur (@maithilithakur) October 5, 2025
श्री नित्यानंद राय जी एवं श्री विनोद श्रीधर तावड़े जी 🙏 https://t.co/o6PBAVJaEJ
According to sources, the apparent warmth between her and the BJP leaders leaves little doubt that a political debut might be on the cards.
According to BJP insiders, Maithili Thakur is likely to contest from the Alinagar assembly seat in Darbhanga district, a seat currently held by BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav.
The BJP is miffed with Yadav’s recent actions, including his proximity to rival political figures. The BJP may likely look to replace him with the famous singer.
Alinagar, located in the heart of Mithila, could be a strategic launchpad for Maithili, whose folk music and deep cultural ties to the region resonate with the electorate.
Why is the BJP banking on the Maithili factor?
Maithili Thakur, who is just 25 years old, has drawn millions of fans through her sulful folk and classical songs in Bihar and beyond. Born into a family that left Bihar during the turbulent 1990s, Maithili’s return to the state would carry symbolic weight.
It will mean not just a personal journey but a political one. The BJP, known for playing up regional sentiment to its advantage, seems to have found a perfect candidate in Maithili, someone who has the star power to rally the masses and the potential to deliver votes in the heart of Mithila.
Read more