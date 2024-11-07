ETV Bharat / state

BJP Takes Swipe At Uddhav For Releasing Sena (UBT) Manifesto From Home

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticized Uddhav Thackeray for releasing his party's manifesto from home, asserting that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader prioritized family over community.

File photo of Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule (right) with Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (ANI)
File photo of Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule (right) with Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (ANI) (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday took a dig at Uddhav Thackeray for releasing his party's manifesto from home, claiming the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader was focussing more on his family and neglecting the wider community. A true leader is present and ready to serve the people at their doorsteps, not someone who prefers to remain indoors, Bawankule said. Thackeray unveiled his party's manifesto for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls at his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai.

He assured free education for male students, stabilising prices of essential items and scrapping the Dharavi redevelopment project. The former chief minister said most of the poll promises are part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) overall assurances, but there are some points which need special attention. The MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), will also launch its manifesto for the state polls, he said.

Bawankule in a post on X said Uddhav Thackeray, who conducted Facebook Live sessions from home for "two-and-a-half years" when he was the chief minister, today unveiled his party's manifesto from his residence. Traditionally, (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray had launched the party's manifesto from its headquarters at Shiv Sena Bhavan, the BJP leader noted. "For two and a half years, he (Uddhav) engaged in politics with his family's interests as his sole focus, often neglecting the wider community. His tendency to work from home shows no signs of changing." Bawankule claimed.

He also said that the late Balasaheb Thackeray always prioritised what was best for Maharashtra. "In contrast, Uddhav Thackeray seems to have overlooked the grassroots workers, focusing more on his own family instead," the BJP leader claimed.

