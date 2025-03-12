ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Nagar Nigam Election Results 2025: BJP Sweeps Civic Polls, Wins 8 Out Of 10 Seats, Leading In Yamunanagar

The Congress, which was hoping to make a comeback, recorded another shocker and could not win any seat in the polls.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 12, 2025, 2:35 PM IST

Chandigarh: The BJP has swept the Haryana Civic polls winning eight out of 10 seats and is leading in one segment. The candidates of the BJP registered victories in Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, Panipat, Ambala and Sonipat.

The saffron party candidate is in the lead in Yamunanagar, while an independent candidate won Manesar. The counting of votes for the recently held elections began earlier today. The Congress, which was hoping to make a comeback after suffering a defeat in the 2024 Assembly polls, recorded another shocker and could not win any seat in the polls.

Elections for the posts of mayor and ward members in the municipal corporations of Manesar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Panipat, Ambala and Sonipat were held earlier this month. Bypolls for the post of mayor in the municipal corporations of Ambala and Sonipat were also held.

In Ambala, Shailja Sachdeva, the BJP candidate for the mayor's post, defeated her nearest Congress rival Amisha Chawla by a margin of 20,487 votes. In Faridabad, the ruling party's mayoral candidate Parveen Joshi defeated Congress' Lata Rani, while Raj Rani of BJP defeated Seema Pahuja from Gurugram. In Manesar, however, independent candidate Inderjeet Yadav defeated BJP's Sunder Lal.

Praveen Popli of the BJP won from Hisar over the Congress' Krishan Singla. In Karnal, the BJP's Renu Bala Gupta defeated Congress' Manoj Wadhwa. In Panipat, the BJP's Komal Saini defeated Congress' Savita Garg while Ram Avtar of the Safron outfit defeated Surajmal Kiloi in Rohtak. Senior BJP leader Rajiv Jain won in Sonipat, defeating Congress' Komal Dewan. In Yamunanagar, Suman of the BJP defeated Congress' Kirna Devi.

Extensive arrangements were made by the Haryana State Election Commission in coordination with the district administrations concerned to ensure smooth conduct of the counting process, officials said.

