BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya Courts Controversy By Raising Provocative Slogans At Mosque In Jaipur

Jaipur: BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya landed in the midst of a controversy after he entered a mosque in Jaipir and raised provocative slogans on Friday night.

After a case was registered against Acharya, BJP State President Madan Rathore has issued a notice to him and sought an explanation. Rathore said he spoke to Acharya over phone. "The party has sought an explanation from him. It does not befit a public representative to indulge in such acts. The matter is sensitive. The responsibility of a public representative is to work in harmony with everyone," he said.

Rathore said every citizen of the country is united against terrorism. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced stringent action to respond to the cowardly terror attack in Pahalgam. People of the country need to unite," he said.

Meanwhile, Acharya released a video on social media and said his intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings. "I was raising my voice against terrorism. I did not enter the mosque, yet if anyone's feelings have been hurt if I said 'Pakistan Murdabad', then I apologize," he said.

Acharya said that he did not make any statement or raised slogans against any particular religion. "I was just pasting stickers with slogans of 'Pakistan Murdabad' at different places in the city," he said.

The legislator said people of all communities should stand united against this terrorism. "A false FIR has been lodged against me. The truth will come out once the investigation is over," he said.