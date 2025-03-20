ETV Bharat / state

BJP Stages Protests Across Bengal Over Vandalisation Of LoP Suvendu Adhikari's Car

Kolkata: Protests were held across West Bengal on Thursday, a day after the vehicle of the leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, was vandalised and BJP workers were abused allegedly by TMC supporters at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas.

Demonstrations took place outside the Assembly and elsewhere in Salt Lake, Karunamoyee, GT Road in Chuchura (Hooghly) and Tamluk (Midnapore) where BJP supporters blocked roads, waved party flags and raised slogans against the ruling Trinamool Congress. The roadblocks caused traffic disruptions, but police later cleared them.

Earlier in the day, BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the Assembly alleging that Speaker Biman Banerjee was not impartial, and democracy was being trampled in the House. They later held a protest outside its premises.

However, BJP MLA Bankim Ghosh voiced concerns over repeated boycotts, saying legislators should stay in the House to address public grievances, especially on issues like healthcare.