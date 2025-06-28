Kolkata Turning Into 'Crime Capital': BJP Slams Mamata Govt Over Law College Rape Case

New Delhi: Senior BJP leaders launched a blistering attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government over the rape of a woman in a Kolkata law college, accusing the ruling party of failing to maintain law and order and protect women in the state.

BJP National Spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra described the Kolkata gangrape case as "state-sponsored brutality" during a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. He said, "On June 25, a heinous crime occurred at Kolkata's law college. There is widespread outrage across the country over the gangrape of a student. The entire nation is disturbed by what is happening in Bengal."

He added, "Incidents of rape, whether at RG Kar or Kasba law college, are being reported from a state where the Chief Minister is a woman. The victim has provided a statement suggesting that this is an act of state-sponsored brutality."

Reacting sharply to the incident, BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “It is unfortunate that Kolkata is gradually becoming the crime capital. And if the capital of a state turns into a crime capital, and instead of controlling the crimes and criminals there, efforts are being made to justify their actions or provide them protection, then this is a very serious matter in itself.”

A Kolkata-based law college student became a victim of rape within the college premises on June 25 evening. Echoing the outrage, BJP leader Dilip Jaiswal demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation, citing a complete breakdown in governance.

“The earlier incident at the medical college in West Bengal was serious, and Mamata Banerjee’s government should have learned from it. However, her government has become uncontrollable, and the democratic system has collapsed. Remarks of Kalyan Banerjee (Trinamool Congress MP) on how to speak in such constitutional matters also deserve attention. Therefore, Mamata Banerjee’s government should resign immediately,” he said.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee pointed out the alarming pattern.“A year ago, the RG Kar case took place. Today marks one year since that incident, and everyone believed that the RG Kar case would be taken seriously. So many people had come out onto the streets back then.

Now, as that one-year mark is completed, yet another similar case has come to us. And this time, it happened right in Kolkata, inside a college campus, inside a medical college,” she said. The incident has once again raised questions over campus security, policing, and the Mamata Banerjee government’s response to crimes against women in the state.