BJP Should Appoint Himanta Biswa Sarma As Leader Of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly: JMM Leader

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) central general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya on Saturday, December 7, took a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam and mocked the north-eastern state's Chief Minister. Speaking at a press conference here, Bhattacharya remarked it would be better if BJP appointed CM Himanta Biswa Sarma its leader of the opposition in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.
In tongue-in-cheek humour, Bhattacharya said that if Sarma resigned from the post of the CM and opted for the post of the leader of opposition in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, he would receive a warm welcome here.
Dedicated To Bahujans: Bhattacharya
Hailing the Hemant Soren-led government for its dedication towards the Bahujan community, Bhattacharya asserted that the JMM has always worked towards the betterment of the community.
"The development, and trust of all people is the primary goal of the JMM government. We are dedicated to the common man. Our accountability towards our manifesto has increased even more," he added.
CM Hemant Soren has directed ministers in his cabinet to review each district and submit a report, Bhattacharya said highlighting Soren's active involvement in making the a huge success.
Speaking about the Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana that was launched in August this year to enhance the financial security and well-being of women across the state, Bhattacharya said that the CM wants to help every woman in the state through this scheme.
"The CM has directed all the cabinet ministers to review each district and check how the scheme is being implemented," he said.
The fifth instalment of the scheme is expected to be disbursed in mid-December.
What Is The Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana?
The Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana provides financial assistance of Rs 1000/- per month to female beneficiaries. The amount is directly transferred to the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-linked bank account by the 15th of every month.
BJP Looted Jharkhand: Bhattacharya
Launching a scathing attack on the saffron party, Bhattacharya accused the BJP of playing 'low-level' politics to target the OBCs in the state. "We all know what the BJP is up to. They had looted Jharkhand when they were in power," he said.
