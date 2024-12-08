ETV Bharat / state

BJP Should Appoint Himanta Biswa Sarma As Leader Of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly: JMM Leader

JMM's Supriyo Bhattacharya said that Himanta Biswa Sarma would receive a warm welcome if he quit as Assam CM and entered the Jharkhand Legilative Assembly.

BJP Should Appoint Himanta Biswa Sarma As Leader Of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly: JMM Leader
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) central general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) central general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya on Saturday, December 7, took a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam and mocked the north-eastern state's Chief Minister. Speaking at a press conference here, Bhattacharya remarked it would be better if BJP appointed CM Himanta Biswa Sarma its leader of the opposition in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

In tongue-in-cheek humour, Bhattacharya said that if Sarma resigned from the post of the CM and opted for the post of the leader of opposition in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, he would receive a warm welcome here.

Dedicated To Bahujans: Bhattacharya

Hailing the Hemant Soren-led government for its dedication towards the Bahujan community, Bhattacharya asserted that the JMM has always worked towards the betterment of the community.

"The development, and trust of all people is the primary goal of the JMM government. We are dedicated to the common man. Our accountability towards our manifesto has increased even more," he added.

CM Hemant Soren has directed ministers in his cabinet to review each district and submit a report, Bhattacharya said highlighting Soren's active involvement in making the a huge success.

Speaking about the Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana that was launched in August this year to enhance the financial security and well-being of women across the state, Bhattacharya said that the CM wants to help every woman in the state through this scheme.

"The CM has directed all the cabinet ministers to review each district and check how the scheme is being implemented," he said.

The fifth instalment of the scheme is expected to be disbursed in mid-December.

What Is The Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana?

The Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana provides financial assistance of Rs 1000/- per month to female beneficiaries. The amount is directly transferred to the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-linked bank account by the 15th of every month.

BJP Looted Jharkhand: Bhattacharya

Launching a scathing attack on the saffron party, Bhattacharya accused the BJP of playing 'low-level' politics to target the OBCs in the state. "We all know what the BJP is up to. They had looted Jharkhand when they were in power," he said.

Read More:

  1. Abua Raaj, Abua Sakar - JMM Resonates Among Women, Tribals; BJP Tanks In Jharkhand
  2. Hemant Soren Expands Cabinet: JMM Gets 6, Congress 4, RJD 1 Minister
  3. Six JMM MLAs Among 11 Take Oath As Jharkhand Ministers

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) central general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya on Saturday, December 7, took a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam and mocked the north-eastern state's Chief Minister. Speaking at a press conference here, Bhattacharya remarked it would be better if BJP appointed CM Himanta Biswa Sarma its leader of the opposition in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

In tongue-in-cheek humour, Bhattacharya said that if Sarma resigned from the post of the CM and opted for the post of the leader of opposition in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, he would receive a warm welcome here.

Dedicated To Bahujans: Bhattacharya

Hailing the Hemant Soren-led government for its dedication towards the Bahujan community, Bhattacharya asserted that the JMM has always worked towards the betterment of the community.

"The development, and trust of all people is the primary goal of the JMM government. We are dedicated to the common man. Our accountability towards our manifesto has increased even more," he added.

CM Hemant Soren has directed ministers in his cabinet to review each district and submit a report, Bhattacharya said highlighting Soren's active involvement in making the a huge success.

Speaking about the Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana that was launched in August this year to enhance the financial security and well-being of women across the state, Bhattacharya said that the CM wants to help every woman in the state through this scheme.

"The CM has directed all the cabinet ministers to review each district and check how the scheme is being implemented," he said.

The fifth instalment of the scheme is expected to be disbursed in mid-December.

What Is The Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana?

The Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana provides financial assistance of Rs 1000/- per month to female beneficiaries. The amount is directly transferred to the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-linked bank account by the 15th of every month.

BJP Looted Jharkhand: Bhattacharya

Launching a scathing attack on the saffron party, Bhattacharya accused the BJP of playing 'low-level' politics to target the OBCs in the state. "We all know what the BJP is up to. They had looted Jharkhand when they were in power," he said.

Read More:

  1. Abua Raaj, Abua Sakar - JMM Resonates Among Women, Tribals; BJP Tanks In Jharkhand
  2. Hemant Soren Expands Cabinet: JMM Gets 6, Congress 4, RJD 1 Minister
  3. Six JMM MLAs Among 11 Take Oath As Jharkhand Ministers

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUPRIYO BHATTACHARYAHIMANTA BISWA SARMAASSAM CHIEF MINISTERASSAM CMJMM LEADER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.